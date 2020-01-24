

A documentary about the first Māori carvers to go to Antarctica will screen in Whangārei on Waitangi Day. The documentary, titled Te Whakairo - The carvings carry the stories of the world, features Whangārei carver Poutama Hetaraka who travelled to Antarctica last year alongside Colac Bay carver James York to complete and install a carved piece which came to life as a door lintel at Scott Base. The filmmaker, Vanessa Wells, travelled to Antarctica with Hetaraka and York in February last year as part of the mātauranga Māori perspective - led by Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research - of the five-year Ross Sea Marine Protected Area monitoring programme and the Community Engagement Programme with Antarctica New Zealand. The documentary will be screened and presented by Hetaraka at Hihiaua Cultural Centre on Waitangi Day from 7.30pm.

Police seek scam victims

Police are appealing for members of the public to contact them if they have been victim to a home maintenance scam. Recently police have been aware there may be small groups committing these sorts of scams in Auckland but said they could not rule it out in Northland as well. "Typically in these sorts of scams these individuals will cold call homeowners offering to do maintenance work on parts of the house, often roofing," police said. "In some cases, victims could be overcharged for work that is either never completed or is poorly executed." Police are encouraging anyone who may have been a victim to report it through the 105 number. Residents can also report suspicious activity in their neighbourhood by calling Police on 111 immediately.

Early bird tickets available

If you want to take advantage of cheaper tickets to the popular Whangārei Fritter Festival, you better get in before the end of the month. Early bird tickets to the event, being held at Semenoff Stadium on March 28, are available now for $49 from Eventfinda and the Hub at the Town Basin. Or punters can get a group of 10 or more together for the group early bird price of just $45 per person. But the last day to get tickets at that price is on Friday, January 31 - after that the price goes up to $59 or $55 per person for a group of 10 or more. Roots reggae band Katchafire will headline the popular festival which features a range of delicious fritters made by Northland eateries as well as other food and drinks. The line-up for this year's festival also features White Chapel Jak, ManaLion, RSB, Tempist Fujit, Caged and Neopolitan. The eighth annual event will run from 11am to 7pm. Visit facebook.com/fritter.festival for more information.

Respect the water call

Water Safety NZ is urging people to respect the water in Northland this Anniversary Weekend. With hot weather forecast for the long weekend and with people expected to head to the beaches, rivers and lakes in large numbers Water Safety New Zealand is urging everyone to 'Respect the water'. "While we want everyone to get out and enjoy the waterways it's so important that water safety is part of your preparations," CEO Jonty Mills said. "With eight preventable drowning fatalities already this year across a diverse range of activities and environments we need everyone to think about the risks no matter what the aquatic activity." Over the last five Auckland Anniversary weekends (2015-2019) there have been six preventable fatalities in Auckland, Northland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

Clarification



A headline in yesterday's Northern Advocate said a major drug bust involving more than 4000 plants was made at Pakotai. The bust was actually at Oturei Settlement Rd, near Aratapu, Dargaville, which is about 10km southwest of Dargaville, and not at Pakotai.