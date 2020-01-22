Teen arrested after burglary spree

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in relation to a string of burglaries at commercial premises in Dargaville. The teenager faces seven burglary charges and was to make his first appearance in the Whangārei Youth Court yesterday. Police said inquiries were ongoing into the burglaries that happened overnight on Monday and Tuesday. It seemed the businesses had been broken into and vandalised but little if anything taken. Damage to one business forced the owner to shut for the day after the front door was smashed.

A&P schedule released

The North Hokianga A&P Association has released the schedule for its 106th show at Broadwood on February 15. Horse, pony and livestock entries close on February 12, while indoor entries close at 10.30am on show day. Contact secretary Heather McCready on (09) 409-5857, or nthhokiangaaandp@hotmail.com

Fatal crash trial

The trial of a man charged with drink-driving causing death after a fatal crash in Whangārei is scheduled to start on June 8. Michael Gardyne, 34, is charged with driving with excess breath alcohol causing death. Gardyne was driving a Jeep Cherokee on Whareora Rd, Whangārei, on August 11 when it collided head on with a van being driven by Geoffrey Johnston Pearson, 58, of Whangarei, who died at the scene.

Mum brings daughter (6) to court appearance

A Northland judge asked a woman standing in the dock at Whangārei District Court why she had brought her 6-year-old daughter to court with her. The young girl was crying for her mother when Judge John MacDonald directed the mother go down through the courthouse cells to complete the paperwork after she appeared on a charge of breaching her community detention. The judge was not convinced that if she was released to go through the court to the front counter she would sign the papers. A woman in the public gallery said she was a "neighbour" and could take the girl with her while the papers were being completed.