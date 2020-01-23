A 35-year-old man wanted for a raft of offences has been arrested in Kaitaia after police and members of the public joined forces to catch him.

The man, who was subject to numerous warrants to arrest issued in Auckland and elsewhere, was found at an address in Allen Bell Dr on Tuesday afternoon when police responded to reports of a family harm incident with people allegedly being threatened.

The man, who was also wanted locally in relation to a stolen vehicle and thefts from vehicles, fled the address on foot. Police responded by setting up a cordon.

Eleven officers were eventually involved, gradually tightening the cordon until the suspect had nowhere to go.

"We apprehended him without difficulty in Terry Cres," Senior Sergeant Russell Richards said.

"We were very grateful to members of the public who assisted," he added.

"For one thing no one offered to hide him, which would likely have resulted in major issues for anyone who had done so, but more helpfully they pointed out which direction he was heading in. Eventually he had no other option but to give up."

The man appeared before the Kaitaia District Court on Wednesday on the warrants to arrest and fresh charges including possession of drug utensils. Police opposed bail.