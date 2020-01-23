A parent-child swing stolen from a popular Kaitaia playground last November will be replaced by the council at a cost of more than $3000.

The thieves responsible for taking the swing from Jaycee Park, also known as Centennial Park, have not been found but Far North District Council asset manager Andy Finch said his team was exploring the option of installing more CCTV cameras in the park to deter crime.

"We are also looking at other simple measures we can take to protect our playground equipment," he said.

The stolen parent-child swing was the only one of its kind in the Far North. It was installed in March last year after a public survey found Kaitaia residents wanted more play equipment suitable for small children.

The large, metal-framed swing allows an adult to swing safely in tandem with a toddler.

The thieves had to cut through heavy-gauge chain connecting the swing seat to its support, most likely with bolt cutters.

Anyone with information about the stolen swing can call the council on 0800 920 029, the police on the non-emergency line 150, or drop in to the Kaitaia police station.