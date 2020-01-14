A truck is stuck under a railway overbridge in central Whangārei.

The United Movers truck hit the 3.4 metre overbridge in Rust Ave about 12.23pm.

Police are at the scene and trains have been stopped from going through the line. The road is also down to one lane in the area.

READ MORE:

• Raising controversial overbridge in Whangārei to cost $20m

• Rubbish truck hits bridge in central Whangarei

• Truck narrowly misses Whangarei man after hitting bridge

Advertisement

It's not the first time a truck has struck the bridge, as of January 17 last year, eight trucks had hit the bridge.

At that time Whangārei District Council said fixing the problem will likely require a full bridge reconstruction at a cost of $20 million.

In January last year a woman was only centimetres away from being crushed in her vehicle when a rubbish truck slammed into a railway overbridge, and in a similar incident in October 2017 a truck hit the bridge and rolled onto its side - narrowly missing a man.