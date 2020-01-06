Tickets to an inspiring weekend's entertainment that will raise funds for a good cause and provide a perfect gift are now on sale at an early bird price.

The Kaipara Dahlias for Dementia Garden & House Tour 2020, will be held on February 22 and 23 and includes 20 exceptional properties from the township of Maungaturoto to beyond Matakohe. Seven homes will also be open to the public.

Tickets can be purchased on the Alzheimers Northland website at the early bird price of $40 until January 15, thereafter they will be $50.

The tour will raise funds for a 14-bed dementia unit at Riverview Resthome and Retirement Village in Maungaturoto which is owned by the community.

Diver found safe and well

Inflatable Rescue Boats from Waipū Cove and Mangawhai Heads and a Bream Bay Rescue jetski ran a search for a missing diver who had not resurfaced at Anderson Cove, East of Langs Beach in Northland on Sunday. The diver was found safe and well by the Waipū Cove IRB after having drifted in the current, and was taken back to his boat who were very relieved to see him.

Man flees police

A 20-year-old man who led police on a chase from Doubtless Bay on to back country roads last week fled on foot after crashing on Peria Rd. A 17-year-old female passenger was found at the car, while a police dog located the driver a short distance away. He subsequently underwent an alcohol breath test, and passed. Meanwhile a Mangonui police car was put out of action on Thursday when a slate fell from the back of a tow truck it was following on State Highway 10 at Lake Ohia. The projectile punctured the police car's radiator.