TODAY

• Littlest Biggest Circus, 2pm, Village Green, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Summer School Holidays, 10am, Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, Whangārei.

• The Canopy Night Market, 5pm, Finlayson St Carpark, Whangārei.

Advertisement

• Kallidad, Ben Catley & Franko Heke, 5pm, Mangawhai Library Hall, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

SATURDAY

• Littlest Biggest Circus, 2pm, Village Green, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• The Artisans Market, 9am, Reyburn House Art Gallery, Whangārei.

• George FM Summer Tour, 8pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Interislander Summer Festival, 11am, Ruakākā Racecourse, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

• Black Slate, 8.30pm, Dargaville Town Hall, Dargaville, Kaipara.

• Summer Session Sponsored by The Bowling Group, 8am, Ocean Beach, Whangārei Heads, Whangārei District.

• Reotahi Snorkel Days, 10am, Reotahi Bay Beach, Whangārei Heads, Whangārei District.

• Mangawhai Village Market, 9am, Mangawhai Library Hall, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Onerahi Hotel Carpark Market, 7am-11am, Onerahi Tavern, Cnr Waverly St and Onerahi Rd, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Parkrun, 8am-10am, Te Matau A Pohe bridge Te Matau A Pohe bridge, Port Rd, Whangārei.

A variety of artistic endeavours are on offer again this year during the Summer Do 2020 event at Whangārei's Quarry Arts Centre. Photo / File

SUNDAY

• Tikipunga Community Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Black Slate, 8.30pm, Opononi Hotel, Hokianga, Mid North.

• The Duo Coco's Jam Session, 3pm, Alfresco's Restaurant and Bar, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Sunday Night Markets, 4pm, Twin Pines Manor, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

Advertisement

• Ngunguru Sunday Market, 8.30am, Ngunguru Sports Complex, Ngunguru, Whangārei District.

• Mangawhai Mantra Night, 7pm, Mangawhai Library Hall, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Summer Do 2020, 9am, Quarry Arts Centre, Whangārei.

• Littlest Biggest Circus, 2pm, Village Green, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Thelonious Punk, 9am-12pm, The Old Packhouse, 505 Kerikeri Rd, Bay of Islands.

COMING UP

• Summer Do 2020, Monday, January 6 to Saturday, January 11, 9am-5pm, Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei.

• Littlest Biggest Circus, Monday, January 6 to Thursday, January 9, 2pm-9pm, Village Green, 60 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Whangārei Mid Week Market, Wednesday, January 8, 12pm-4pm, Cobham Oval, Port Rd, Whangārei.

• Beer Club, Wednesday, January 8, 6pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Mako Road with Dolphin Friendly, Thursday, January 9, 8pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Thirsty Thursday Jam Night, Thursday, January 9, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz