It's a long way from Waipū in Northland to Finland, but the Finns have fallen in love with Waipū teen thrash metal band Alien Weaponry, with one publication naming the band's debut album Tū the top album of the past decade.

Alien Weaponry's Te Reo Metal album Tū has been voted the number one album of the decade by readers of Finnish music publication Tuonela Magazine.

The band's debut album has been widely acclaimed worldwide, having also made album of the decade lists in the UK and the United States, but the band is surprised to have reached the number one spot in Finland – ahead of European groups Nightwish, Ghost and Gojira and American metal giants Metallica.

Alien Weaponry is made up of brothers Henry, 18, and Lewis de Jong, 16, and friend Ethan Trembath, 16.

"We knew we had a bit of a following in Scandinavia, but this is insane," said Alien Weaponry drummer Henry de Jong.

The band, who sing many of their songs in te reo Māori, made headlines around the world earlier this year when more than 7000 Danish fans greeted the band with a haka at the Copenhell music festival in Copenhagen.

Alien Weaponry has just returned home after a gruelling two-year touring schedule that saw them playing the main stages of the biggest rock music festivals in the world, including Wacken Open Air in Germany, Download in the UK and Hellfest in France.

The band also played club and arena shows across Europe with metal legends Anthrax and Slayer; and joined Ozzy Osborne's guitarist Zakk Wylde for a tour of the US with his band Black Label Society.

Alien Weaponry is back in New Zealand for the summer, working on a second album; and will be making only two appearances while home.

"We are stoked to be here for the summer and can't wait to finally be in front of our home crowd," singer Lewis de Jong said.

The band will be headlining TUKI Festival in Wanaka on February 8 and Fringe Festival in Auckland on February 29.