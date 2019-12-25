A swimmer has died in a Christmas Day tragedy in Northland.

Police said the body of a missing swimmer has been located in Bream Bay, near Waipū.

Police were advised at 10.10am today that a person had gotten into difficulty while swimming in the bay.Police Search and Rescue, Coastguard, a rescue helicopter and Ruakākā Surf Club lifeguards took part in the search operation.

However, police said, the body of the swimmer was located around midday in the water.

A local Kaumatua blessed the scene.The death will be referred to the Coroner.

No further details were available at this time.

Bream Bay is a popular coastline for swimmers, surfers and fishermen, about 40km south of Whangārei.