Medieval Madness

Swords will clash and lances will splinter shields when knights face off against each other in a display of ancient fighting at the Medieval Madness at Kiwi North, in Whangārei, next month. On January 26, the air at Kiwi North, in Maunu, will be full of the sounds of tribal Celtic drums, swords clashing, lances splintering and lots of laughter. The annual Medieval Madness event is a firm favourite with the community, a growing group of medieval enthusiasts and tourists. The fun starts at 10am and runs to 3pm. Entry includes access to the museum and kiwi house and people are asked to go along in costume and join the parade.

Body found at Waipū

The body of a missing swimmer has been found in Bream Bay, near Waipū. Police were advised at 10.10am yesterday that a person had gotten into difficulty while swimming in the bay. Police Search and Rescue, Coastguard, a rescue helicopter and Ruakākā Surf Club lifeguards took part in the search operation but the body of the swimmer was located around midday in the water. A local kaumatua blessed the scene. The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Helicopter landing meeting

A public meeting to discuss a proposed helicopter landing site at Matauwhi Bay will be held in Russell on January 3. The meeting has been called by Bob Drey, of the Russell Protection Society, and starts at 4pm in the Christ Church hall. Drey said the purpose was to update the community and come up with a strategy for encouraging the council to publicly notify the application, to ensure Russell residents could have a say. The meeting will be followed by the society's AGM at 5pm.

Armed Offenders Squad callout

Two Northland men spent Christmas behind bars after an Armed Offenders Squad callout after reports of gunshots in Kaikohe. Police were called on Monday after reports shots were fired about 10am. Police arrested a 27-year-old Kaikohe man, who was scheduled to appear in Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday. A second property was surrounded by police and a 26-year-old Kaikohe man was arrested and remanded in custody until next week.

Funding for road

A grant of almost $800,000 from the Government's Tourism Infrastructure Fund is a welcome Christmas gift for residents of a dusty Bay of Islands road. The latest round of funding for the Far North included $793,584 to extend the seal on Pungaere Rd, where local residents have been campaigning for road sealing for several years. The project is thought to have qualified because Pungaere Rd is an important tourist route from Kerikeri to Puketi Forest. Korean spiritual leader Ilchi Lee also owns a property on the road where he is planning to build Earth Village, a global training hub for his Earth Citizens Organisation. The Tourism Infrastructure Fund is administered by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and aims to help develop tourism-related infrastructure in regions facing pressure from tourism growth.

Railway Trust concert

The Bay of Islands Vintage Railway Trust has given early notice of its 2020 Concert at the Station in Kawakawa, which will take place on Sunday March 1, starting at 3pm. Frank Leadley promises another varied, exciting, superb and "downright wonderful" programme, adding that fans are being invited to put the date in their diaries now to ensure nothing else gets in the way of them being there.