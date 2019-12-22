T'was the last market before Christmas and all through the car park people were stocking up on fresh fruit, veges and goods like bright little sparks.

The last Whangārei Growers Market in the Water St Carpark on Saturday attracted plenty of people getting their festive fare from the wide range of market stalls on display.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along too.

Mum Jess with 20-and-a-half-month-old Phemie Ogle with some of their healthy buys.

Janine and Andrew Williams, from Hukerenui Gardens, show off some of their colourful and tasty preserves.

Tina Besson and Angie Deister, friends of 25 years, catch up at the markets.

Hannah and mum Denise Ellis enjoy the last growers market before Christmas.

Robyn Sims carefully chooses seedlings for her garden.