Far North expat Graeme Fawcett and his family are coming home to Takahue next month, and their beloved dog Nathan will be joining them.

Nathan has been the subject of a fundraising appeal for much of this year, after it was discovered the process of bringing him to New Zealand would cost $15,000. And for a long time it wasn't looking good.

A Givealittle page raised a little of the money needed, but it was the kindness of a stranger that made his passage possible.

"In this time of endless scams it's great to know there are still genuine people out there," Fawcett said.

He had now paid a deposit to Pet Air, based in Singapore and Malaysia, and he hoped Nathan would be home in time to enjoy spring in the Far North next year.

Fawcett said in May that he had left Nathan, about 7 years old, in New Zealand when he went to the Philippines, but the dog was abandoned by the people he had entrusted him to.

He had been saved from euthanasia by his microchip, and, after an anxious and stressful time, Fawcett was able to get him to the Philippines.

Having decided to return to New Zealand with wife Che, he was "shocked and dismayed" to learn that the process of bringing Nathan too would take up to eight months, and cost about $15,000.

"This is far beyond my means, as I only receive 50 per cent of my married NZ superannuation entitlement because I am living overseas," he said.

"The alternatives are to leave him here, but believe me, the Philippines isn't a good place for a dog, or have him put to sleep. Having rescued Nathan from an abusive owner when he was nine months old, there's no way I'm going to abandon him now."