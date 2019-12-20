

After visitors of the Christmas races in Ruakākā had to brace the wind and rain last Tuesday, hopes are high for some fine weather at the annual Interislander Summer Festival on January 4.

Organisers from the Whangārei Racing Club said the festival would be a classic Kiwi day out with focus on family fun and entertainment.

And today we are giving away a prize pack for a lucky reader to attend the races with a friend or partner.

"Ruakākā is the ideal summer location with many holiday homes and the beach right next to the racecourse," Bill Colgen, general manager of the Whangārei Racing Club, said.

"The Ruakākā Surf Life Saving guard will manage the beach that day to ensure everyone's safety."

The summer races have been running for about 10 years and attract many holidaymakers and locals in the quintessential jandals and sunhats attire alike.

Whangārei Racing Club promised a wide range of kids' entertainment, from bouncy castles, to face painting, three-legged races and other adventure games. Live music and several food stalls will keep the adults in a good mood, too.

Jockey Cameron Lammas at the 2019 event in January on his way to win a race. Photo / John Stone

Colgen said due to bad weather last year's races only saw 3500 visitors but the organisers were hoping a fine weather spell might draw in more racing fans. He reminded everyone to pack enough sunscreen for the day.

Jockeys will travel north from across the upper North Island to enjoy a carefree day, too.

"The racing per se isn't the best quality performance of the day. You'll often see the jockeys heading for the beach after the race. The event is mainly aimed to be a great day out with family and friends."

The Interislander Summer Festival will be held at the Ruakākā Racecourse, Peter Snell Rd, Marsden Point, and will kick off on January 4, at 11am. Under-18s are free. There is also a free bus service from Whangārei, Marsden Cove Marina and Ruakākā Beach.

• The Northern Advocate has two tickets and a race day picnic pack with sunscreen, a cooler bag and a picnic blanket to give away. Email editor@northernadvocate.co.nz before December 30 to be in to win the prize.