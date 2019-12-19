The festive residents of Ōhaeawai, 10km east of Kaikohe, have celebrated the coming of Christmas with a letterbox-decorating challenge.

The annual event sees the town's usually functional letterboxes transformed into reindeer, potbellied Santas and snowmen or just buried under tinsel and baubles.

This year's winner was Jo Rameka on State Highway 1, just up from the hotel.

Another standout was a snowman made from tyres by the Davis-Tane whānau. Legacy Davis, 7, said they had painted the tyres white then added a real scarf, bottle caps for buttons and yoghurt pot lids for eyes. Legacy said she liked Christmas because of the presents, while Pauline Davis, 8, said she liked spending time with family.

The contest, along with a town Christmas party at Te Corner, is organised by Ōhaeawai-Taiamai Residents Association chairwoman Tracey Albert. This year's party featured a visit from Santa (who traded his sleigh for a forklift), a lolly scramble, bouncy castle and singing.

A pair of reindeer grace this letterbox on SH1. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Somewhere under there is a Hobson St letter box. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Davis-Tane whānau with their tyre snowman, from left, Legacy Davis, 7, Tisayah Davis, 6, Tyran Tane with Amiyah Davis, 2, Piripi Davis, 5, and Pauline Davis, 8. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A festive letterbox on SH1. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A row of letterboxes on SH1. Photo / Peter de Graaf

This letterbox on Hobson St boasts a reindeer, Santa and lots of tinsel. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Nankivell family's letterbox on SH1 is half Santa (complete with pot belly) and half red-nosed reindeer. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The winning letterbox - slightly the worse for wear after a few days of wild weather - was made by Jo Rameka on SH1. Photo / Peter de Graaf