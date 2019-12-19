The festive residents of Ōhaeawai, 10km east of Kaikohe, have celebrated the coming of Christmas with a letterbox-decorating challenge.
The annual event sees the town's usually functional letterboxes transformed into reindeer, potbellied Santas and snowmen or just buried under tinsel and baubles.
This year's winner was Jo Rameka on State Highway 1, just up from the hotel.
Another standout was a snowman made from tyres by the Davis-Tane whānau. Legacy Davis, 7, said they had painted the tyres white then added a real scarf, bottle caps for buttons and yoghurt pot lids for eyes. Legacy said she liked Christmas because of the presents, while Pauline Davis, 8, said she liked spending time with family.
The contest, along with a town Christmas party at Te Corner, is organised by Ōhaeawai-Taiamai Residents Association chairwoman Tracey Albert. This year's party featured a visit from Santa (who traded his sleigh for a forklift), a lolly scramble, bouncy castle and singing.
