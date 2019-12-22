Far North residents' dreams of a dust-free Christmas may be granted thanks to a funding agreement between the Far North District Council and forestry companies.

Under the agreement dust suppression compounds will be applied to sections of 50 unsealed roads around the district, providing relief to residents of more than 160 homes worst affected by road dust.

The deal with Hancock Forest Management, Summit Forests New Zealand and Northland Forest Managers shares the cost with the council of applying dust suppression compounds on rural roads.

The agreement recognises the impact the forestry industry has on the district's roads and complements council funding already allocated to dust suppression.

Infrastructure manager Andy Finch said the deal with forestry firms was facilitated by the Northland Transportation Alliance and followed a meeting with community representatives and local iwi affected by dust from unsealed roads.

"Forestry is a very important economic activity for the district but it impacts heavily on our roads and on residents who live close to key forestry routes. This voluntary contribution from forestry companies acknowledges the industry's contribution to road dust problems and demonstrates a willingness to offset the cost to ratepayers," Finch said.

Dust suppression compounds are sprayed on to the road surface at the beginning of summer. The compounds bond with road dust but don't make the road slippery.

While significantly cheaper than tarseal, dust suppression compounds have a lifespan of only about three months, depending on traffic volumes and the weather. Treated sections of road are not graded to prolong the life of the product.

The council aimed to complete dust suppression work by last Friday and treated sections of road would be signposted.

Road were selected based on their ranking in the council's road sealing priority matrix. The matrix aims to fairly and consistently rank roads across the district for road sealing or dust suppression.

The compounds being used have been confirmed as safe by the Environmental Protection Authority and the Northland Regional Council.