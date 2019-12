With Christmas little more than a week away, Whangārei's popular Artisans Market returned on Saturday, drawing in hundreds of locals who were keen to do the last of their Christmas shopping.

Artists from across the region set up their stalls weekly until April next year, offering a fascinating range of local artisan products, fine art, handcrafts and gourmet food items.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to see what crafts were on offer.

Mikayla Smith preparing for a sunny summer season.

Located at the Reyburn House Art Gallery, the fair is only a short stroll away from the Town Basin.

Stall holder Reg Lawson gets into the Christmas spirit.

Stall holder Faye Garlick presenting her stunning art.