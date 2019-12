TODAY

• LJ Hooker Christmas in the Park, 6.30pm-10.30pm, Kororipo Heritage Park, Landing Rd, Kerikeri.

• Sleeping Beauty, 7pm-9pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri.

SATURDAY

• Sleeping Beauty, 2pm & 7pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri.

• The Artisans Market, 9am-1.30pm, Reyburn House Art Gallery, 32 Reyburn House Lane, Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Laura-mae, 4pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

The Tutukaka Twilight Market runs this Saturday and on December 28, 5pm-8pm, on the Green by the marina. Photo / Supplied

• Tutukaka Twilight Market, 5pm-8pm, Tutukaka Green Marina Rd, Tutukaka.

• Mangawhai Village Market, 9am-1pm, Mangawhai Library Hall, 45 Moir St, Mangawhai.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai.

• Whangārei Filipino Society - Christmas Variety Show, 6pm, Forum North - Te Kotahitanga Expo Hall, Whangārei.

SUNDAY

• Tikipunga COMMUNITY Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Sleeping Beauty, 2pm-4pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri.

• Christmas Salsa Party, 12pm-4.30pm, Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Avenue.

The Saturday markets in Kerikeri on Saturday with vege, food and general goods will also include jazz music from Thelonious Punk. Photo / Supplied

• Thelonious Punk, 9am-12pm, The Old Packhouse, 505 Kerikeri Rd, Kerikeri.

• Mangawhai Beach & Country Market Event, 9am-1pm, Mangawhai Domain, Moir St, Mangawhai.

• Family Christmas Gingerbread House Workshop, 1pm-4pm, The Veggie Tree, 32 Leigh St, Kaeo.

COMING UP

• Circus Kumarani Whangārei Class, Monday December 16, 6-7pm, Central Baptist Church, 202 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Spanish Classes, Monday December 16, 10am-12pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Early Bird Yoga, Monday December 16, 7am-8am, Stream Pilates, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday December 16, 7.15pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Mangakahia Rd, Poroti, Maungatapere.

• Ruakaka Christmas at the Races, Tuesday December 17, 11.30am, Ruakaka Racecourse, Peter Snell Rd, Marsden Point.

• Dans Questionable Quiz, Tuesday December 17, 7.30pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday December 17, 1pm-3pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Psychic Surgery with Jeanette Wilson, Tuesday December 17, 7.30pm-10pm, Cheviot Park Motor Lodge, 1 Cheviot St, Whangārei.

• Late Night Christmas Shopping, Wednesday December 18, 5pm-8pm, The Merchants of Kerikeri, 65 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri.

• Brazilian Samba Christmas, Wednesday December 18, 6pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri.

• Hardcore Dance, Wednesday December 18, 7pm, Forum North - Capitaine Bougainville Theatre, Whangārei.

• Te Reo Cafe, Wednesday December 18, 6pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Mid Week Market, Wednesday December 18, 12pm-4pm, Cobham Oval, Port Rd, Whangārei.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday December 18, 6pm-7.15pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, 527 Kara Rd, Maungatapere.

• Thirsty Thursday Jam Night, Thursday December 19, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

