Car hits power pole

State Highway 10 was closed south of Kerikeri for more than two hours yesterday morning after a car crashed into a power pole about 9.35am, bringing down high-voltage power lines. The driver and sole occupant suffered only moderate injuries but the pole was left on a precarious lean with live lines draped across the road. The highway was closed with traffic initially diverted via SH1 and Te Ahu Ahu Rd; later the closure was extended to between Puketona and Pakaraka junctions. Power was cut to just over 100 households and businesses in the immediate area. At 11am the highway was partly opened but full repairs, by lines company Top Energy, were expected to take some time.

Ride buses for free

Whangārei's CityLink public transport network is running its annual free-ride promotion again, this year extended to three days. The free rides will be offered on Saturday December 21, from 7am-4pm, and on both Monday, December 23 and Tuesday, December 24 from 6am-7pm. CityLink runs a fleet of 40-seater buses across eight routes in urban areas and typically carries more than 1200 people daily. Visit citylinkwhangarei.co.nz for service operating hours up to and over the holiday season.

Prisoner 'gaps it'

A 33-year-old man who bolted as he was being walked by a jailer from the Kaitaia District Court to the police station next door on Tuesday afternoon was a free man for about an hour and a half before he was apprehended. And he reportedly told the arresting officer that he had "gapped it" because he had wanted a smoke. The man, who had been remanded in custody on family harm charges, reportedly jumped a fence into a private property, then ran along the Tarawhateroa Stream bank before hiding in the stream itself. Senior Constable Alan Duncan and his dog Yule tracked him. He appeared before Judge John McDonald in the Kaitaia District Court again yesterday, and was again remanded in custody, police having opposed bail. Senior Sergeant Richards thanked the members of the public who had assisted in the manhunt by pointing the pursuing officers in the right direction.

Carols at Little Kitchen

Santa hats and other festive symbols will once again rule at The Little Kitchen, in Mangonui, on Saturday, with Whakaaro Tahi Community Trust tutors Tups and Jane leading students from schools where the trust provides tuition in the playing and singing of carols, starting at 10am. The Pohutuleles adult ukulele group will be there too, and everyone who would like to add their voice or instrument, lyrics and sheet music provided, or just hum along over a flat white, will be very welcome.