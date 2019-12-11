On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Kerikeri's main street was taken over by fairytale and fantasy characters — not to mention bagpipers, young gymnasts, the baby Jesus and the big guy in red — on Saturday during the Kerikeri Lions Club annual Christmas parade. The procession through town was followed by kids' entertainment on the Domain including free bouncy castles and the Ronald McDonald Show.