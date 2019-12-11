Kerikeri's main street was taken over by fairytale and fantasy characters — not to mention bagpipers, young gymnasts, the baby Jesus and the big guy in red — on Saturday during the Kerikeri Lions Club annual Christmas parade. The procession through town was followed by kids' entertainment on the Domain including free bouncy castles and the Ronald McDonald Show.

The cast of the upcoming pantomime Sleeping Beauty, by Kerikeri's Stage Door Theatre Company, get ready for the parade. Photo / Peter de Graaf
No one would have got lost during this parade with Far North LandSAR Search and rescue volunteers close at hand. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Is this a lion or Kerikeri Retirement Village driver Frank Lewis? You be the judge. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Staff from the Village of Oz (usually Kerikeri Retirement Village), from left, Dawn Cheeseman (as Glinda the Good Witch), Aroha Wilson (the Tin Man) and Bernadette Walker (the Scarecrow).
An Oakridge Villas float inspired by the Mad Hatter's tea party featured this deck of card ladies. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Jan Madden as the White Rabbit in Oakridge Villas' Alice in Wonderland float. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kerikeri's Mainly Music group with the baby Jesus in a nativity-themed float. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Little angels, from left, Vienna Booth, 6, Ruby Petterd, 3, and Lucy Blake, 11, in the Mainly Music nativity float. Photo / Peter de Graaf
If there had been a prize for best spectator hat it would have been won easily by Isabella McDonald, 11. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Liam Collins as the cross-dressing nanny from the upcoming pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Annie Brewer, 11, and her dog Benji (as Dorothy and Toto) and Aroha Wilson (as the Tin Man) in the Village of Oz, an entry by Kerikeri Retirement Village. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Drum major Cameron Brown of Waipu leads the Northland Caledonian Pipe Band up Kerikeri Rd. Photo / Peter de Graaf
All 'n Rhythm dance and cheer group perform a candy cane routine. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kids of Kerikeri Gymnastics Club perform somersaults as they march through Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf
