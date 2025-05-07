Laurie’s days on the ice vary. Since the emergency crews rotate locations, he could be out on an ice shelf airfield, exploring with a day off, or at the station responding to fires, medical events or hazmat incidents.

“When I’m based out at Williams Airfield, our main role is aviation rescue fire fighting coverage for the United States Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force aircraft, which move people, cargo, and conduct scientific missions around the continent.”

The biggest challenges are the 24-hour sunlight cycle and, unsurprisingly, the cold – especially during a -30C wind chill.

New Zealand Army Sapper Nathan Laurie, from Kerikeri, is back on the job at home after working through 24/7 daylight and -30C temperatures in Antarctica.

What he found surprising were the conditions when the snow and ice melts.

“At the peak of summer, the melt left the whole area dusty and brown from the volcanic soil and rock which covers the region. Watching the speed of the sea ice breaking up around the station, bringing out the ocean, was also a cool experience. It’s amazing watching the area change so rapidly,” he said.

There’s plenty on offer during downtime at McMurdo Station, meeting others and exploring.

“There are multiple hiking paths around the Station and Ross Island, which provide incredible views of the area. McMurdo Station also has recreation staff who plan events, ranging from science tours, to live entertainment by local talent, day trips, sports leagues, and more.”

Laurie joined the New Zealand Army in 2023, aged 29, having always thought of a career in the military since being in the New Zealand Cadet Forces when he was younger.

“After finishing at Kerikeri High School I began travelling around the world and working a variety of jobs, including firefighting, which I am very passionate about. When I learnt about the emergency responder trade within the Army, I thought it sounded challenging, and an exciting experience to work as both a soldier and an emergency responder.’’

His advice to anyone lucky enough to work on the continent is enjoy every moment.

“Work hard and go with an open mind. Learn about the environment, history and [Antarctic] treaty to prepare yourself. It is an amazing continent, rugged, unforgiving and different to anywhere on earth.”