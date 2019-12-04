Loop Challenge with a splash of colour

More than 900 participants will be running, walking and dancing their way through the 2019 Ray White Hatea Loop Challenge with a splash of colour tonight in Northland's largest colour run. Co-hosted by Sport Northland Events and Active Workplaces, the annual 4.8km workplace run/walk will see competitors covered in coloured powder before and during the event. Known for participant fancy dress and party atmosphere, the Loop Challenge had seen a 30 per cent increase in registrations from last year, setting a new participant record for the fun run event. Sport Northland Events event manager Jesse Gavin said integrating a colour run aspect to the event took it to a whole new level. "The logistics of a colour run comes with an element of the unknown, however we owe it to our community to be able to supply an event of this nature which would normally see people travelling out of town. We have no idea what the participant reaction will be, but we can say that it's going to be a whole bunch of fun." The 2019 Ray White Hatea Loop Challenge starts at 6pm today, with the start and finish line at the Hīhīaua Peninsula near A'Fare and the Waka and Wave Sculpture.

Body found at Marsden Cove

Northland police are investigating the sudden death of a man at a marina. A police spokeswoman said police were alerted to the death about 7.30am yesterday. Officers were making inquiries to establish the circumstances around the person's death. The marina manager said the matter was being dealt with by police and they were unable to comment. Marsden Cove Marina is in the centre of the Marsden Cove canal housing development, just inside the entrance of Whangārei Harbour. The marina's facilities include a world class 230 berth marina, complete with customs services, fuel dock, waterfront retail facilities and a public boat ramp.

Roading contract

Council-owned company Far North Holdings is calling for expressions of interest by roading companies to build a new sealed access road and boat trailer carpark off Kerikeri Inlet Rd. The area known as Windsor Landing has an existing boat ramp and jetty but no formal access way and limited parking, leading to congestion in summer. The boat ramp is not currently signposted or publicised but is well used by locals. Expressions of interest close on December 19. Access to the water from the south side of Kerikeri Inlet is difficult. Boats can be launched from Wharau Bay, at the end of Wharau Rd, but a four-wheel-drive is required to negotiate the steep beach access ramp.

Health care cert 100%

Northland DHB health care assistants studying for their NZQA Certificate in Health and Wellbeing have achieved a 100 per cent success rate for their studies. The 26 graduates completed the Level 3 qualification first run as a pilot programme in 2017. The certificate designed for health care assistants working in hospital environments is now recognised in New Zealand and Australia. The course takes six to nine months to complete and aims to build on participants' skills to deliver patient and whānau centred care.