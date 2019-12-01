Lotto winners

Eight Lotto players will be enjoying a boost to their bank accounts after each won $28,763 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw. Three lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $33,213. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Countdown Greenlane in Auckland, at Northwood New World in Christchurch, and to a MyLotto player from Auckland. The winning Lotto numbers were 12, 18, 26, 33, 35, 39 with Bonus number 28 and Powerball 5.

School spend-up

Nearly 150 state schools in Northland will get a slice of the $400 million in infrastructure spending plan the government has announced. More than 2000 schools through New Zealand will benefit from the largest spend on school infrastructure in 25 years and works out to be roughly $700 per student. The funding is only available to schools opened before 2015. The money is for "much-needed" infrastructure upgrades, including fixing classrooms and making them more modern, replacing roofing and guttering, and resurfacing paved areas. In Northland, bigger schools like Whangārei Boys and Girls' High Schools will each receive $400,000 while Mangamuka School with a roll of just 22 will get $50,000.

Working bee for vandalised club

Northlanders are invited to help the vandalism-hit Kaikohe Rugby Club back on its feet in a public working bee next Saturday, December 7. During a vandalism spree some time on Wednesday, five rows of seating in the grandstand were ripped up, waste oil was spread around, a fence was burnt down and an attempt was made to set fire to the clubrooms.

Kaikohe Rugby Football and Sports Club president Cheryl Waaka-Smith said members were angry, saddened and struggling to understand the attack, which came in the same year as the club's great success hosting a pre-season Blues v Chiefs Super Rugby game. Anyone who wanted to help in the clean-up is welcome at the club grounds, at Lindvart Park, any time from 10am. She also urged anyone who knew the perpetrators to get in touch via the club's Facebook page or to contact Kaikohe police on (09) 405 2960.

Man on multiple driving charges

A Kaeo man faces a raft of driving charges after allegedly fleeing from a crash on State Highway 10. Mid North police Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson was off-duty when he saw a man ''driving like an idiot'' in a Holden Astra on Thursday afternoon. The southbound Astra crossed the centreline just north of Kapiro, crashed into a car heading north, and took off. Officers nabbed the shirtless driver, a 27-year-old male, as he tried to flee down a driveway off Alderton Dr. He has been charged with failing to stop after an accident, excess breath alcohol, careless driving, and failing to stop for police. The driver is due back in the Kaikohe District Court on December 17. The two occupants in the other vehicle were uninjured.

Alleged sexual assault investigation

Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at an orchard north of Kerikeri. The incident occurred at a Kapiro Rd property about 2pm on Thursday, Northland police Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said. The victim, an overseas worker, was employed by a subcontractor and was working in the orchard at the time. A specialist interpreter is travelling from Auckland to assist the investigation.