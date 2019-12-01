Whangārei kicked off the festive season with two colourful events on Saturday with thousands attending the popular Kamo Christmas Parade and the Christmas Festival at Semenoff Stadium.

Artistically decorated floats filled the streets of Kamo from 10am onwards for Northland's largest Christmas parade while multi award-winning recording artist and TV presenter Anika Moa entertained crowds in the stadium in the late afternoon.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to capture the Christmas vibes.

Members of the Whangārei Academy of Gymnastics showed off their skills.

As always, the big motorcycles led the parade with their Hospital Toy Run.

Santa's elf offers high fives to everyone.

One of several Snoopy's Christmas floats in the parade.

Ruairidh Morrison on his elfish three-wheeler.

The Whangārei District Band entertained the crowds.

Hatea Kapa Haka performing at the Semenoff Stadium.

Pieter Olivier with daughter Morgan at the Christmas Festival.