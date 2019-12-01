Whangārei kicked off the festive season with two colourful events on Saturday with thousands attending the popular Kamo Christmas Parade and the Christmas Festival at Semenoff Stadium.
Artistically decorated floats filled the streets of Kamo from 10am onwards for Northland's largest Christmas parade while multi award-winning recording artist and TV presenter Anika Moa entertained crowds in the stadium in the late afternoon.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to capture the Christmas vibes.