

Snoopy's Christmas is a song synonymous with the Kiwi festive season and now punters who love the carol will get the opportunity to purchase the famous beagle's red kennel.

As part of the Kamo Christmas Parade today, Kamo Kids - which is under the Kamo Childcare Centre - is entering a Snoopy's Christmas-themed float fit with Snoopy's large red kennel.

Kamo Kids head teacher Christine Clancey and teacher Nikki Dempsey said the local community put a lot of thought into the theme.

"We've had a lot of parents saying Snoopy's Christmas is their favourite Christmas carol so it's actually quite cool that this is the theme we've run with," Dempsey said.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Premium - Have a merry (eco-friendly, plastic-free, no tinsel) Christmas!

• Premium - Northland Christmas parade cancelled over traffic congestion

• Anika Moa to headline Whangārei Christmas Festival

Clancey said one of the kids' dad is the trade manager of Mitre 10 Mega, so with help from them and Sunshine Holmes they ended up with "the most extraordinary kennel you have ever seen".

"It was awesome. We didn't really know what to expect, we had a couple of photos but when it turned up on the back of the truck the children went a bit crazy. We had people from the local businesses as well coming out for a look," she said.

The 1.4m by 1.8m kennel had been based at the centre and enjoyed by the children prior to the parade.

Today, following the procession through Kamo, it will be auctioned off to fundraise for the Whangārei SPCA.

"We talked to the children about what their favourite charity was and we do a lot for the SPCA, we do food drops once a year so SPCA is always a favourite for the children," she said.

Clancey said the children had been getting their hands dirty in the lead up to the parade.

She said sustainability was an important kaupapa within the daily programme at Kamo Kids so recycled materials were used to create what was needed for the float.

Advertisement

"Our tamariki have been busy shredding newspaper, making glue and creating paper mache props for the event. There has been days and days of painting, cutting gluing, sticking and creating with whānau."

Last year Kamo Kids took second place for their "pukeko in a ponga tree" float. They are hoping they've done enough this year to get the top spot.

Events in Northland this festive season

• Whangārei Christmas Festival, today, 5pm-9.30pm, Semenoff Stadium.

• Kaikohe Christmas In the Village, Thursday, December 5, 4.30pm, Kaikohe Pioneer Village, Kaikohe, Mid North.

• Paihia Christmas Parade, Friday, December 6, 5.30pm-7.30pm, Paihia Williams Rd, Paihia, Northland.

• Kawakawa Christmas Parade, Saturday, December 7, 11.30am, Kawakawa main street.

• Multicultural Whangārei and WINGS Christmas BBQ, Saturday, December 7, 10.30am-2pm, Wai A Ariki Food Forest, Onerahi.

• LJ Hooker Christmas in the Park, Friday, December 13, 6.30pm-10.30pm, Kororipo Heritage Park, Landing Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

Do you have a Christmas event coming up? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz to let us know