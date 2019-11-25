

A 636-signature petition calling for negotiations between the Crown and Ngāti Whatua to halt has been delivered by Northland hapū who say they have not consented to being part of the mandate.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whatua hold the Crown-recognised mandate to negotiate historical Treaty claims on behalf of the iwi, but petition organiser Nicki Wakefield said that mandate includes areas of interest affecting Northland hapū who have not consented to being part of the package.

"When someone steals something, you kind of hope that it will be given back to the people it was stolen off and this raises questions on whether that's possible for those who suffered by those Crown breaches," she said.

The petition was formed following a public meeting held at Whangārei Terenga Parāoa Marae on October 23 which was attended by uri (descendants) from Hokianga, Bay of Islands, Whangārei and Kaipara.

At that hui concerns were raised over the swiftness of the process and the lands and taonga being claimed.

The petition was delivered to the Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whatua's Whangārei office last Thursday, and to Te Arawhiti in Wellington on Friday.

Millan Ruka - of Te Uri Roroi, Te Parawhau and Te Mahurehure ki Whatitiri descent - said while hapū might have whakapapa ties to Ngāti Whātua, it's rohe and taonga were not for inclusion in the Ngāti Whātua negotiations.

In 2015 the Waitangi Tribunal found the Crown-recognised mandate held by Tūhoronuku to negotiate Ngāpuhi's Treaty claims was flawed as it did not protect hapū sovereignty.

Wakefield said hapū being included in the Ngāti Whatua's Treaty negotiations without consent was another example of hapū rangatiratanga (sovereignty) being undermined.

"The biggest thing really is hapū suffered the losses and they never gave consent for Ngāti Whatua to negotiate the remedies for those losses," she said.

Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said Ngāti Whātua and Crown officials have attended several hui to better understand the issues raised by a number of groups, including the petitioners.

"The Crown will not enter into a settlement of remaining Ngāti Whātua historical grievances until overlapping interests are adequately addressed. No final decisions on the redress have been made," he said.

The Northern Advocate contacted Te Runanga o Ngāti Whatua for comment but did not receive a response by edition time yesterday.