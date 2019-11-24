Up to 5000 people packed Kerikeri's main street for the town's biggest event of the year, the annual Kerikeri Street Party.

Held every November on the evening after the Kerikeri Half Marathon, the party started in 2007 to encourage out-of-town runners to stay an extra night in town.

Since then it has grown into a major drawcard in its own right with live music, street performers and dozens of stalls offering food, crafts beers and wine.

Event manager Jackie Sanders said this year's party had a ''really good happy vibe'' and the number of children dancing to the bands earlier in the evening was testament to a safe, trouble-free event.

Eight-year-old Italia Edmonds of Kerikeri keeps very still as Circus Kumarani performers Lisa Lü and Mat juggle around her. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Rhys Johnston (left), James Dawes, Bill Dawson and Bella Mason perform with Kerikeri band Jam Sandwich. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Tash Wharerau and Tony Makiha of Paihia enjoy a night out. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Promoting the upcoming pantomime Sleeping Beauty by Kerikeri's Stage Door Theatre company are, from left, Gilda Tejada (Mexico), Lydia Schollum (Waimate North), Liam Collins (Kerikeri) and Chris Lawrence (Kerikeri). Photo / Peter de Graaf

Liam Collins gets some practice for his part in the upcoming pantomine Sleeping Beauty by Kerikeri's Stage Door Theatre company. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Cokey Goldie (left) performs with the Kerikeri Ukulele Club. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Yini Lan (left) and Fang Lin of Kerikeri Lunchbox serve up a range of Asian treats. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Candyfloss man Ricardo Fox of Paihia hands a sweet treat to 5-year-old Nala Wilson from Orewa. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Up to 5000 people packed Kerikeri's main street for the annual post-half-marathon party. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Vibraphone player John Bell performs with Kerikeri jazz band Thelonious Punk. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Lauren Harrell pours a Phat House craft beer brewed in Haruru Falls. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Auckland covers band Hands Off performs on the main stage. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The crowd calls for more as Auckland covers band Hands Off wrap up their set. Photo / Peter de Graaf