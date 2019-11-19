Water restrictions in Kaikohe

Water restrictions have come early for Kaikohe after the town's groundwater supply under Monument Hill fell to "concerning levels". From November 21, homes and businesses connected to Kaikohe's water supply it will be illegal to use garden hoses, sprinklers or any irrigation devices. Water blasting and filling swimming pools from the mains supply will also be banned. Far North District Council said a dry winter and spring led to water levels dropping close to its consented limit.

Chance to meet royal couple

Anyone hoping to meet Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, today should be at the Hobson Memorial gate of the Waitangi Treaty Grounds by noon at the latest. Parking will be available at the Treaty Grounds entrance and across the road on the Waitangi sports fields. Royalty fans who want a second chance to see and possibly meet the Prince should gather outside Paihia Fire Station on Selwyn Rd by 3pm.

Film crew following students

Northland will take the starring role in a film project aimed at promoting the region to the country's international students as a place of cultural and historical significance. Project Raki is a joint partnership between Study Northland, part of the Northland Inc Business, Innovation and Growth team, and Study Auckland, and will involve three days of filming throughout Northland. A production crew will follow four international student ambassadors from Auckland and Northland as they explore the region.

Working to make roads better

More than 104km of Whangārei's sealed roads will get fresh surfaces this summer, and 1km of new sealed road will be added. Major roading projects have started for the summer season with Whangārei District Council widening Porowini Ave, Maunu Rd intersections and the NZ Transport Agency working to improve the intersection of Tarewa Rd and State Highway 1 near Tarewa Park.

Almost $40m will be invested in transport maintenance between now and July 1, next year. This includes $1.1m in road drainage improvements; $1.7m to repair and replace structures; $3.8m to rehabilitate sealed roads; $1.5m on shared paths, $2m on LED upgrades, $2m intersection improvements and just over $4.3m of re-seals. Unsealed roads will also benefit from an $800,000 investment, while $4.8m of minor improvements will be completed across the network.

The rest of the work to be completed during the year, and over the next three years and decade is outlined in council's Long Term Plan. Planned major roading projects include improvements to the southern entrance way to the city; the four-laning of Riverside Dr; intersection improvements for One Tree Point Rd; and the upgrading of the intersection of Kioreroa Rd and Port Rd.

Vote on NorthTec strike

NorthTec academic staff are voting this week on whether or not to take strike action.

New Zealand Tertiary Education Union organiser Jill Jones said staff can get better money back in their primary professions - such as a being a mechanic, nurse, or business manager in a company - but have stayed because they want to help students, their families, and communities.

Jones said today staff will take part in a "bake sale" protest on the corner of Raumanga Valley Rd and Otaika Rod at 12pm.

Dam reminder to dog owners

Whangārei District Council reminds owners to keep their dogs on leash while walking around Whau Valley Dam as young kiwi have recently been released in the area. Council will be policing the leash control area to ensure owners comply with the rules, including picking up dog poo. The water from the dam supplies the district with drinking water and while it goes through a stringent cleaning process before being piped out into Whangārei, council said it was important to keep dog faeces out of the system and not have dogs swimming in the water.