Two people arrested following the burglary of six firearms from a Whangārei home have appeared in court.

Ryan Henry Samson, 36, a stonemason from Otangarei, and Aroha Udaya Pospisil, 38, from Otangarei, have been jointly charged along with an unknown person with possession of a methamphetamine pipe, unlawful possession of an airgun, and entering a building in Tikipunga with intent to commit a crime, all on November 14.

The duo appeared in Whangārei District Court on Friday with Samson being remanded in custody until Monday for a bail application, while Pospisil was released, to return on December 2. The burglary of a Tikipunga home was reported about 2.30pm on Thursday and police were quickly on the scene and located the six firearms in a vehicle on Charles St. One person is still be sought in relation to the incident.

Lotto winners

Countdown Kerikeri and Waipu Lotto and Post were among 10 retail outlets throughout New Zealand that sold winning $17,632 Second Division Lotto tickets.

Sixteen winners will each receive $17,632 after the winning numbers were drawn in Saturday's live draw.

Five MyLotto players were among the 16 winners.

The winning Lotto numbers were 13, 18, 19, 32, 33, 39 with Bonus number 2 and Powerball 6.

Fire in roof

A fire investigator is trying to determine how a fire started in the roof of a residential property in Otangarei.

Two appliances from Whangārei and one from Onerahi were called to the property just after midnight on Friday after reports of smoke coming from the roof of a house.

The fire was put out and the scene handed over to an investigator.

The house was vacant when firefighters arrived.

Organisation moved after fire

An organisation helping new migrants settle in Whangārei is now based in Civil Arcade.

Multicultural Whangārei, previously based at the Old Town Hall, had to move after a fire last month caused extensive damage to the building.

Fire experts believe an electrical fault in a light fitting is the most likely cause of the fire.

Multicultural Whangārei is in the upstairs office of Civil Arcade, 37 Bank St.

Car impounded after chase

Whangārei police have impounded a car following a police chase after the driver stopped the vehicle and fled.

The pursuit started near Kamo Rd and Pipiwai Rd intersection about 6pm on Saturday and the car stopped on Irvine Rd in Purua.

A police dog was called but the fleeing driver could not be located by 7.30pm.

The car has been impounded.

Boaties are safe

Two people on board a dingy whose engine failed safely made it to shore.

Police were called about 2.30pm yesterday after reports of the dingy floating about 200m offshore at Ruakaka.

Coastguard was on stand-by but wasn't called.

Police waited on shore for the two boaties who did not require medical attention.

Clarification

There is still time to vote for the Northpower trustees as the ballot box doesn't close until midday November 23 - not November 16 as previously reported. The preliminary result will be known early afternoon.