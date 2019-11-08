On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The Tuia 250 flotilla of three tall ships and three waka hourua was welcomed to Waitangi's Te Tii Marae on Friday on a voyage which has so far taken the sailors from East Cape and, in the case of the Fa'afiate, all the way from Tahiti.
Tuia 250 commemorates the first significant contact between Māori and Europeans with the arrival of Captain Cook in 1769.