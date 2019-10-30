A man who allegedly dumped a car after a pursuit and lead police on a 90-minute chase on foot has appeared in Whangārei District Court. A police dog and handler successfully tracked and found the man hiding in mangroves on the edge of Whangārei Harbour about midday on Tuesday. Dennis Taylor McKeeman, of Portland, appeared yesterday on charges of failing to stop for police, operating a vehicle recklessly and being a forbidden driver. He was remanded in custody to appear again on November 20.

Local election recount

An election recount in the Far North District Council's Te Hiku Ward is due to get under way at 9am today with the results expected to be announced this afternoon. Kaitaia real estate agent and business owner Hazely Windelborn requested the recount after missing out on a council seat by just 10 votes. He gained 1860 votes, once special votes had been counted, to four-term councillor Mate Radich's 1870. He told the Advocate he did not expect to overturn the result but wanted to highlight the importance of voting to his generation, many of whom had not voted. The 36-year-old, who is of Ngāti Kahu descent, was one of 15 candidates who contested the three Te Hiku seats at the Far North District Council table.

Man faces multiple charges

A 42-year-old Dunedin man allegedly assaulted a Whangārei policeman while in Northland also got to experience Whangārei District Court. James Stanley McCulloch appeared in court yesterday charged with escaping police custody, assaulting a police officer and unlawful interference with a vehicle, relating to an incident on October 25. He was remanded in custody to November 13.

Halloween at the Village

Kaikohe's Pioneer Village is inviting all monsters, ghouls and fairies — and of course children — to a Halloween at the Village event from 5-7pm today. Entry is $5 per child aged up to 12; adult supervision and good manners required. The aim of the event is to give kids a chance to go trick or treating in a safe environment. Last year's inaugural Halloween at the Village was so popular the queue just to get in stretched more than 100m down Recreation Rd.

Car park injury

A pedestrian has suffered moderate injuries after being hit by a camper van in the Tane Mahuta car park at Waipoua Forest. The accident occurred about 1.40pm on Wednesday. A rescue helicopter was dispatched but stood down when the injuries were not as serious as initially feared. Police are investigating.

Ballet show

Bream Bay Ballet's end of year dance extravaganza is on this Saturday, with two performances of "Charlie and the Bream Bay Chocolate Factory" at 10.30am and 2pm at the Bream Bay College auditorium. Door sale tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children, under-5s are free.

Man charged over crash death

A 56-year-old Tikipunga man has been charged over the death of a woman and injuring another man after a three-car crash near Whangārei. An Auckland woman died and a man injured in the crash on State Highway 1 near Mangapai Rd, Oakleigh, on July 14 this year. At the time firefighters had to use cutting gear to free occupants from the three vehicles. The man, who appeared in Whangārei District Court, faces a charge of causing death while under the influence of a drug to the extent he was incapable of having control of the vehicle. A second similar charge relates to injuring a man while under the influence of a drug. He was remanded to appear again in November.

All Souls service

Come along to St Paul's Anglican Church on Karawai St, Ruakākā this Sunday for their All Souls Service of Remembrance. Light a candle and remember those you have loved and lost. All are welcome to join the service at 9.30am and invited for a cup of tea afterwards.