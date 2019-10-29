

A Northland charity is raising funds to cover damage costs after an electrical fault caused a major fire blaze in Whangārei's Old Town Hall.

Former town hall tenant, Multiple Sclerosis Northland, did not only lose their office space after the October 10 incident but had to write off all their equipment and office supplies.

"We were particularly unfortunate as our office as directly under the blaze," Wende Quin, MS Northland office administrator, said.

Because the ceiling to their office collapsed, the premises suffered extensive water damage as firefighters extinguished the flames and during "torrential rainfall" in the days following the event.

Quin said all notes and paperwork were reduced to pulp and all electrical equipment was destroyed.

"It looked like the Whangārei Falls were pouring out of my PC when the fire officer picked it up."

Quin has currently moved operations to her home which has led to "a few long days of work", she said, however, the MS Northland field officer can still operate as usual.

While the non-profit organisation will be able to claim contents insurance, it will most likely not cover all the costs which led Quin to organise a fundraiser event in Whangārei.

MS Northland invites supporters to join them for a walk around the Loop on Sunday, November 10 at 10am – either on foot, in a wheelchair on a bike or scooter.

Quin said the fundraiser is aimed to show support forthose living with MS in our community, raise awareness and help re-acquiring supplies for the organisation.



MS Northland provides a range of services and support for people around the region who are diagnosed with the disease and currently counts more than 90 members.

MS is a disorder of the central nervous system, which includes the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves.

It can have a wide range of symptoms and not all of them are visible to outsiders. There's no cure for MS, and the cause of the disease is still unknown.

MS New Zealand estimates that about one New Zealander in every 1000 is currently living with MS.