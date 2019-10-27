Three Lotto players from Kaikohe, Waikato and Tauranga will have another reason to enjoy the long weekend after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in Saturday's Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at New World Kaikohe in Kaikohe, AJ's Lotto in Tauranga and on MyLotto to a player from Waikato. Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $7 million. Meanwhile, Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Palmerston North, who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto. The lucky numbers were 8, 12, 16, 19, 20, 24, and the bonus ball 18.

Treaty of Waitangi seminars

Whangarei residents are invited to attend a seminar on the Treaty of Waitangi and the effects of colonisation. Over the next six months there will be four opportunities to attend subsidised seminars supported by the Lotteries Community Fund. Local education group Network Waitangi Whangarei will be presenting the information sessions. The seminar covers the history of Maori and European settlement here, the Declaration of Independence 1835, the Maori and English texts of the Treaty and the differences, what happened after the Treaty and decolonisation activity since 1975, including the settlement process. The presenters are experienced educators and the seminar is suitable for everyone, from teenagers to superannuitants. The group has been presenting information in Whangarei since the late 1980s, and have published a Questions & Answers booklet which will be given to participants. The first seminar is scheduled for December 7, from 9.30am till 4pm at the Old Library on Rust Avenue. Registrations are essential, contact Kathryn on 027 276 6957. The cost will be $20 per person, which includes the booklet and a light lunch.

Kerikeri bicentennial

Tūhono Kerikeri – a six-month-long programme of events marking Kerikeri's bicentennial – was launched at a dawn blessing at Kororipo Heritage Park yesterday. The blessing was led by Ngāti Rēhia hapū as Kaitiaki for the Kerikeri Region along with other members of the Kororipo Heritage Park Management Group which included Far North District Council, the Department of Conservation, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, Northland Inc, Far North Holdings Ltd and the Bay of Islands Whangaroa Community Board. Ngāti Rēhia Kaitohu Ahurea, Kipa Munro said Kerikeri would be the first community in New Zealand to officially celebrate its 200th anniversary year, which makes the Tūhono Kerikeri programme of bicentennial events significant. An official opening ceremony took place later in the morning and marked 200 years since the original missionary settlement was established at Kerikeri under the protection of Hongi Hika. Both ceremonies acknowledged the mana of people, and the connections that all share – whether through whakapapa, or a symbolic connection – with this, the first bicultural settlement in New Zealand.