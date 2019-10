Whangārei's popular Artisan Fair Market has returned for the season, this time in a different location.

Local artists now offer their crafts in front of Reyburn House after having moved from the Canopy Bridge to allow for construction of the New Town Basin Park.

Marketgoers will be able to explore the colourful exhibitions every Saturday until April 2020.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along for the launch on Labour Weekend.

Mary Cameron browsing the market on Saturday.

Jacob Calitz, left, and Tom Morton catch up over a coffee.

Annie Hollier, left, and Paula Weir take a break after exploring the market.

Arana Horncy enjoying the vibe from her own art stall.