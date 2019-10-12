.

The new Kaipara District Council won't be known until tomorrow.

Kaipara District Council is one of eleven local councils in New Zealand - and the only on in Northland - that used the Single Transferable Vote (STV) voting system in this year's elections.

In an STV election, voters use numbers instead of the ticks used in First Past the Post elections.

Preliminary election results for Kaipara District Council will be available on the council's website (www.kaipara.govt.nz/council/local-elections) from about 10am on Sunday.



Kaipara mayoral candidates are incumbent Dr Jason Smith and Moemoea Mohowhenua (formerly known as Benjamin Nathan).

Candidates in the four wards, which will be represented by two elected councillors, are: Dargaville: Karen Joyce-Paki, Brian McEwing, Ash Nayyar, Marnie Stewart, Jay Tane, Eryn Wilson-Collins; Otamatea: Anna Curnow, Craig Jepson, Wayne Linton, Ian Miller, Mark Vincent; West Coast - Central: Victoria del la Varis-Woodcock, Josephine Nathan, David Wills.

In the Kaiwaka-Mangawhai ward incumbents Jonathan Larsen and Peter Wethey were elected unopposed as they were the only two candidates for the seats.