



Northland Six60 fans can rejoice, the Kiwi band is playing another gig in Whangārei, less than two years after selling out 10,000 tickets for their last show in the region.

Fresh from this week selling out Auckland's Western Springs for their show next February - the second consecutive year they've sold out the venue - the Kiwi superstars have announced another five dates of a national tour that includes another show in Whangārei.

The band will play at Semenoff Stadium on February 15, and if the band's gig at the same venue in March 2018 is anything to go by - they sold out all 10,000 tickets well before the show - tickets for the February show are expected to go like hot cakes. Six60 are the only band to sell out the Whangārei stadium.

With all 50,000 tickets to the Western Springs Stadium show snapped up in just two months, fans are advised not to snooze on these newly announced shows, with tickets going on sale at noon on October 18. Support for the Whangārei show will be from L.A.B., Sons of Zion and Vayne.

"Something really special happens when the band gets together with the New Zealand crowd. With a new album coming out we really wanted to be able to touch as many Kiwis as possible and bring the show all around the country." - Six60 lead guitarist Ji Fraser said.

Six60 singer/guitarist Matiu Walters performing in Whangārei last year.

Taking place over six consecutive Saturdays, Six60 Saturdays will be their biggest national tour ever from January 25, with other shows in Lower Hutt, New Plymouth and Hamilton, before wrapping up at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on March 7.

Six60 hold NZ records for the combined album sales of 15 x platinum and selling over 1 million singles in New Zealand alone. They've also won five NZ Music Awards.