A Far North man was deeply unimpressed to find a 4m log, which had apparently fallen off a truck on Tuesday morning, outside his driveway at the top of Pukenui Hill. He had informed the resident police officer, who told him the log appeared to have been cut by a gang working in the Kimberley Rd area, north of Houhora. "The police told me that they would get back to me, as they considered it, as do I, a very serious matter when a log can fall off a truck, making it an unsecured load," he said. "Two factors come into it when you think about it. Firstly the logs should have been chained down properly, and even more important, they shouldn't be higher than the trailer stanchions, a sight that I have seen a bit too much of lately while on the road. This is scary. It's just plain lucky that no one was injured or worse."

Tuia 250 flotilla due

The Tuia 250 Voyage flotilla, which commemorates the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook's arrival in New Zealand, will visit Northland later this month. The flotilla, including the Endeavour replica, started its journey in Gisborne on October 5. The flotilla is due in Whangārei on October 31 and in the Bay of Islands on November 7. The flotilla won't be visiting Doubtless Bay though after Ngati Kahu said the flotilla was not welcome to sail into Mangonui.

Jewellery snatch and grab

A man snatched a gold chain valued at $9300 off a tray in a Whangārei jewellery store yesterday. The man was spotted by a member of the public getting into a vehicle that left the central city about 1.50pm. The registration number was reported to police and officers spotted the vehicle south of Whangārei about 3pm. The vehicle was stopped near Mata, just before Ruakākā roundabout. A search of the vehicle failed to find the gold chain and police are asking anyone who may be offered the chain or see it for sale on social media to contact them by ringing the non-emergency line 105 or anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

Life saving patrols start

Surf lifeguards will start patrolling Northland's surf beaches from Labour weekend.

Six Northland beaches - Whangārei Heads, Ruakākā, Waipū Cove, Baylys Beach, Mangawhai Heads and Ahipara - are going to be patrolled by lifeguards from Surf Life Saving New Zealand this season, which runs until next Easter. Last season, Water Safe New Zealand counted eight fatalities and 18 hospitalisations in water-related accidents in the region. Fatality rates average at eight to nine deaths annually over the past 10 years. Northland's rate ranks third highest after Auckland and Bay of Plenty.

Restart a heart day

Wednesday, October 16 is International Restart a Heart Day and St John, and partners, including Fire and Emergency NZ and the NZ Resuscitation Council are joining together to teach everyone how to save a life. There will be a Restart a Heart Day event at Whangārei Primary School on Wednesday, where a team from St John will be training around 180 students on how to perform CPR and use a defibrillator. The students are Year 5 and 6 (aged 9-11). For more information, visit http://restartaheart.co.nz/