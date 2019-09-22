Yet again a lotto ticket bought in Whangārei has been lucky earning the ticket holder $166,667. The ticket sold at Countdown Tikipunga was one of six winning first division tickets on Saturday.

The win was the 18th Lotto, Powerball, Strike or instant Kiwi ticket sold in Northland so far this year - a rate of one every two weeks - and collectively bringing in than $10.5 million.

Saturday's others were sold in Auckland, Mount Maunganui, Masterton, Wellington and Blenheim. Powerball was not struck and will jackpot at $18 million on Wednesday night. The winning numbers were 7, 14, 19, 23, 32, 34 bonus ball 2, and Powerball 3.

Aggravated robbery

Police are looking for two men involved in an aggravated robbery where a baseball bat was allegedly used and a ute stolen.

Police were alerted to the robbery last Friday near Kawakawa. A Toyota Hilux ute was taken, registration number NGY988, from the rural property. Police warned if members of the public did spot the stolen ute not to approach but ring 111 immediately as the occupants may be carrying firearms.

Voting packs posted

Voting packs for October's local body elections have started arriving in letterboxes.

More than 100,000 voting packs for this year's Northland Regional Council, Whangārei, Far North and Kaipara district councils, community board and Northland District Health Board elections have been sent out for the election. The election is on October 12 and the elected councillors, mayors and district health board members should be known that night.

Campaign to keep grid

Bay of Islands boaties are holding a public meeting today with the aim of saving the Pomare Grid, a maritime structure used by boaties to avoid the need for a costly haul-out when carrying out basic maintenance and minor repairs. Boatie Tony Olsen said the grid, two posts in a bay at Te Wahapu Peninsula opposite Russell's Matauwhi Bay, was installed more than 40 years ago but the Northland Regional Council had now decided it needed a resource consent and would be removed. The meeting will start at 5pm at the Russell Boating Club in Matauwhi Bay. A number of guest speakers and all Bay of Islands boating clubs had been invited, he said.

Kiln fire

A Far North District Council-owned arts facility has been damaged in a fire thought to have been caused by a faulty pottery kiln. Kerikeri Fire Brigade was called to Cherry Park House, at Waipapa Landing in Kerikeri, at 9am on Friday after reports the building was on fire. Fire chief Les Wasson said it appeared a kiln timer or thermostat had failed to work properly because instead of switching off at 2am the kiln had continued to heat up overnight.

Although the kiln was mounted on a ceramic base by morning the heat was enough to ignite its wooden platform. The building was smoke-damaged but otherwise not seriously affected. Cherry Park House is used by painting and pottery groups.