A new lobby group is being launched this weekend with the aim of changing the way councils operate in the Far North.

The group, Sea Change, has developed a checklist for councillors it says will improve decision-making, as well as a 90-day action plan for incoming councils and further steps for the rest of the three-year term.

The group is targeting the Far North District Council, the Northland Regional Council and council-owned company Far North Holdings, as well as the district's three community boards.

Spokeswoman Jane Banfield, of Paihia, said the group was founded by concerned grandmothers from both coasts of the Far North.

Membership had since grown to include a variety of ''feisty and politically engaged'' locals.

Areas where the group wanted to see change included the council's response to climate change, community wellbeing, the governance of Far North Holdings, and protection of taonga under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Banfield said interactions with the council often left people frustrated, divided and feeling their voices hadn't been heard.

"Already it's clear from people's reactions that they appreciate we have created a practical tool for change, and that it's not just a load of waffle," she said.

The group's 90-day action plan includes declaring a climate emergency, passing resolutions to move to carbon neutrality and zero waste by 2030, introducing more inclusive decision-making processes, and passing a resolution to switch to the STV voting system before the 2022 local elections.

■ The new group will be launched next to the Stone Store, Kerikeri, at 1.30pm this Sunday, September 22. Go to www.seachange.kiwi for more information.