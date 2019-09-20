

Northlanders have been making the most of Conservation Week with planting days and educational displays - and there's more on this weekend.

Originally launched in 1969 by the New Zealand Scout Association, Conservation Week is a national celebration which encourages people to get involved in nature and help to take care of it.

If you haven't already had the opportunity to get stuck in to activities it's not too late.

This weekend you can head to Puketi Forest for Nga Taonga Korero ō Puketi - Treasured stories of Puketi, take the kids to the Quarry Gardens for The Great Kiwi Scavenger Hunt, or help with the September bait station fill and trap clearing on Mount Parihaka.

Advertisement

Nga Taonga Korero ō Puketi - Treasured stories of Puketi

This fun, free, family event Puketi Forest is on tomorrow from 3pm to 8pm.

Join the guided day and evening forest walks to see glow-worms, hear the stories from the past, learn about the protected species of Puketi, and join in with fun forest health activities.

This year is a chance to reflect on five decades of conservation work that has saved species, restored habitats and inspired the next 50 years of protecting our native taonga.

The Great Kiwi Scavenger Hunt

Do you think you could spot a kōkako in a tree? How about a whio in a fast-flowing river? Or a kārearea high up in the skies above? What about a gecko basking in the sun? Or a dolphin splashing in the waves?

Do you want to give it a try?

From 10am to 1pm on Sunday, kids can bring out their inner ranger and jump into adventure mode by joining the Pukenui/Western Hills Forest Charitable Trust in a search for natural treasures around the beautiful Quarry Gardens.

Advertisement

There will be tasty treats and lots of cool prizes to be won.

Bring warm clothes, sturdy footwear for running around, and a reusable water bottle.

Parihaka Community Landcare Monthly Working Bee

Conservation Week is the perfect chance to help with the September bait station fill and trap clearing on Mount Parihaka.

No experience is needed - you'll be shown how to do everything, and you will be teamed up with someone who has been before.

Punters heading along must wear suitable shoes for bushwalking and bring a raincoat and some water.

If you're keen to help out, meet at the large carpark at the top of the mountain at 10am.

For more information join Parihaka Community Landcare on Facebook.