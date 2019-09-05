If you thought last night's howling wind and rain was bad, batten down the hatches

Northlanders because the worst is forecast for early evening today.

MetService is posted another strong wind watch for Northland and expect wing gusts of up to 100km/h between 3pm and 9pm, especially in the mid and Far North.

Meteorologist Rob Kerr said south west gales were expected to become severe this afnoon in places like Cape Reinga and Kerikeri.

A cold air mass generating squally showers, hail and thunderstorms are also a possibility.

Northlanders are urged to stay indoors as possible, to secure their belongings, and avoid getting into the water.