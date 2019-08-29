Officer farewelled

Police officers, firefighters, friends and family created a guard of honour for Whangārei policeman Acting Senior Sergeant Mark Andrews at the completion of his funeral yesterday. The 35-year-old died suddenly last Friday en route to Whangarei Hospital after feeling unwell. Andrews, who served nearly 14 years on the beat in Whangārei, was given a full police farewell. Northland Police Superintendent Tony Hill said Andrews was a capable officer and had all the attributes of a fine officer and leader. Andrews also served as a volunteer firefighter for nine years in Whangārei. Hundreds attended the service in Whangārei yesterday.

Spring clean needs hands

Organisers of a clean-up of a rubbish-strewn stretch of highway in the Bay of Islands are calling for more volunteers to lend a hand. The "Puketona Rd spring clean" will start at 9am on Saturday, August 31, at the Twin Pines Tavern carpark in Haruru Falls and numbers permitting will target roadside rubbish from Countdown in Waitangi to the new stockyards. The clean-up is expected to take two hours; volunteers should wear hi-vis jackets or bright clothing. Organiser Rae Smythe, of Paihia, said Northland Waste had donated 50 rubbish bags, one of which would be delivered to every mailbox on Puketona Rd with an invitation to join the clean-up or fill the bag along their own road frontage at a time that suits them. The clean-up follows a similar event last month which targeted a 5km stretch of State Highway 11 between Te Haumi and Opua.

Lotto's $27,000 winner

A ticket sold in Northland was among six nationally that won more than $27,000 with Lotto Second Division on Wednesday night. The ticket, sold at Marston Moor, in Kaitaia, won $27,109. Another of the tickets was sold at Woodys Winners in Wellsford. The win is the latest in Northland's lucky 2019 Lotto streak. There have been 15 Lotto, Powerball, Strike or Instant Kiwi First Division winners in Northland this year, plus 31 Lotto and two Powerball Second Division wins.

Woman stabbed

Police fear that an 18-year-old woman who was stabbed in the left leg at a rural address in the Doubtless Bay area on Monday night might lose the limb. The teenager had undergone surgery at Auckland Hospital, a spokesman for the Kaitaia CIB said, but her prognosis was still unclear. The incident was still under investigation, he added. The wound had been inflicted with a kitchen knife.

Cut from vehicle

A man had to be cut out of his vehicle after it slammed into a power pole in the Far North on Thursday. The crash occurred near the intersection of State Highway 1 and Unahi Rd, about 10km north of Kaitaia, just after 11am. The pole was still standing after the crash but badly damaged and supported only by wires. The vehicle, which was towing a trailer, came to rest on its side in a paddock. Volunteers from the Kaitaia Fire Brigade had to cut the driver out of the wreckage. The Northland Rescue Helicopter was to have landed at nearby Waimanoni Marae but was stood down with the patient taken to Kaitaia Hospital instead. His injuries were not thought to be serious.

Beehives destroyed

Police are calling for information about the destruction of almost 50 beehives on the Karikari Peninsula belonging to a Far North family business. The vandalism, which led to the deaths of almost all the bees, was discovered on Monday, August 19, but could have happened any time between then and Wednesday, August 14. Senior Sergeant Russell Richards, of Kaitaia police, urged anyone who had seen suspicious behaviour in the Warahoraho Rd/Te Ahu Rd area during that period to call the Kaitaia station on (09) 408 6500 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Whoever destroyed the beehives had knowledge of the industry, Richards said.