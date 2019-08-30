

They've only been together for 15 weeks, but that didn't stop a group of Whangārei schoolchildren from earning their place in the final of national talent competition Bandquest.

Whangārei Intermediate band Te Reo Kai Māori Mai won the second of two North Shore regional Bandquest finals last week to earn their place in the national final on September 20.

Teacher Te Morena Peita said the band, from Te Whānau o Waimirirangi syndicate within Whangārei Intermediate School (WIS), was the first band in the school's history to compete in Bandquest. The students, aged 11 and 12, are all part of the Te Ao Māori whānau at WIS.

''The band has been together for 15 weeks and followed the disciplines of traditional Māori values and using the Māori Show band model,'' Peita said.

''This consisted of precision vocal harmonies, instruments, stage moves while performing and purposeful practice. This led them to win the North Shore regionals against very experienced schools.''

The band is made up of Freedom Maree Anihana-Dunn; Stella Elizabeth Harding; Manea Areta Harrison; Ngamihi Darcell Manihera; Bonnie-Rae Hadfield; Anahera Te Whaiao Kaipo; Waimarama Te Ira Aroha Kaka Nesbit; Aria Waimirirangi Hapi-Westpahl; Kiani Alexia Christie; Kaian Tere Robin Burt and roadies Eva Marama Ngaiterangi Flay-Lord and Quinnton Kewene Rangitira Mackie.

The win also saw them get a $400 credit with The Rockshop for their school.

Now they have to video a live performance of two songs then submit that to the judges of Bandquest.

''To make it to this stage of the competition it highlights how strong the values are within Te Ao Māori are,'' Peita said.

■ Bandquest is a platform for the next generation of contemporary musicians to step on stage and perform. It was founded in 2011 by Rockquest Promotions, the company behind nationwide original music competitions Smokefreerockquest and Smokefree Tangata Beats.

The idea behind Rockshop Bandquest is to encourage primary and intermediate aged kids on to the stage, teaching them performance skills and the importance of teamwork.