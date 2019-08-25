Catherine and Dave Davies-Colley opened their impressive magnolia gardens to the public so I Have a Dream "dreamers" - students at Tikipunga High School who are mentored and supported throughout their education by I Have a Dream navigators - could raise money for two trips in December.
One is a trip to Tongariro Hillary Camp for Year 9 students, and the other is a trip to the South Island for Year 10 and 11 students who will spend four days cycling the 150km Otago Central Rail Trail. The students were charged with running a cafe over the four days the gardens were open and acted as tour guides as well.
A total of 578 people took up the opportunity to view the 155 different varieties bred in New Zealand. Photographer Michael Cunningham was there too.