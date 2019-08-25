Catherine and Dave Davies-Colley opened their impressive magnolia gardens to the public so I Have a Dream "dreamers" - students at Tikipunga High School who are mentored and supported throughout their education by I Have a Dream navigators - could raise money for two trips in December.

One is a trip to Tongariro Hillary Camp for Year 9 students, and the other is a trip to the South Island for Year 10 and 11 students who will spend four days cycling the 150km Otago Central Rail Trail. The students were charged with running a cafe over the four days the gardens were open and acted as tour guides as well.

A total of 578 people took up the opportunity to view the 155 different varieties bred in New Zealand. Photographer Michael Cunningham was there too.

Great mates Anton Burhenne, 14, and Noagan Nepia, 15, helped out during the day.

Mel Rouse from Hukurenui is directed by 14-year-old Tavita Lotoahea.

Noah Thomson, 13, goes bush in the magnolia.

Magnolia trees in full bloom are a beautiful sight.