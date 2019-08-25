

Firefighters managed to extinguish a fire that engulfed a rental property in Kaiwaka but could not save the house. Emergency services received a call about 4.35am on Saturday and fire appliances from Kaiwaka, Mangawhai, Maungaturoto and Wellsford rushed to the scene on Settlement Rd. Kaiwaka fire chief John Bowmar said the house was fully involved when fire crews arrived.

The remains of a house during an early morning fire in Kaiwaka. Photo/Supplied

The tenants were away at the time. A fire investigator and police arrived at the scene after the firefighters extinguished the fire. The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

Northern Lotto winner

A ticket sold in Northland was among 20 that each won more than $12,000 with Lotto Second Division on Saturday night. The ticket, sold at Hikurangi Four Square, won its holder $12,027. The win continues Northland's amazing Lotto luck this year. There have been 15 Lotto, Powerball, Strike or Instant Kiwi First Division winners in Northland this year, plus 30 Lotto and two Powerball Second Division wins. The winning Lotto numbers from Saturday's draw were 2, 4, 6, 17, 22, 35 with Bonus number 21 and Powerball 8.

Meet candidates events

Two public meetings in Kaikohe next month will allow voters to question candidates in the upcoming local elections. The first, on September 9, will be open to all candidates standing for the Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board and the Kaikohe-Hokianga ward of the Far North District Council. It will be followed on September 16 by a meeting for the Far North's 10 mayoral candidates. Both events will start at 6.30pm in the Senior Citizens Hall on Tawanui Rd and are organised by the Kaikohe Business Association. It is expected Northland District Health Board candidates will be invited to take part in the mayoral meeting. There will be no election for the Hokianga-Kaikohe seat on the Northland Regional Council because current councillor Justin Blaikie is the only candidate.

Baby's death probed

No further charges have been laid against a Whangārei man charged in relation to the death of a 5-month-old baby boy. The 28-year-old appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Friday and was remanded in custody to re-appear on September 3. Police were called to an address by ambulance staff about 8.30pm on Thursday. Sadly, the baby died at the scene. Police are awaiting results of the post mortem before deciding whether further charges will be laid.