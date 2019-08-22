Two groups of Whangārei students have been given the opportunity to go on trips which will take them out of their comfort zone and expose them to new opportunities.

But they need to raise some money to get there.

This weekend Whangārei couple Cathy and Dave Davies-Colley will be opening their magnolia gardens to the public so I Have a Dream "dreamers" - students at Tikipunga High School who are mentored and supported throughout their education by I Have a Dream navigators - can raise money for two trips in December.

One is a trip to the Tongariro Hillary Camp for Year 9 students, and the other is a trip to the South Island for Year 10 and 11 students who will spend four days cycling the 150km Otago Central Rail Trail.

Ant Backhouse, chief executive of I Have a Dream Charitable Trust, said this was a "massive opportunity" for the students.

"It's going to put them right out of their comfort zone, similarly to what the Tongariro camp did earlier this year for the kids.

"One of our values is tūmanako, hope, and it's about exposing the students to opportunities so they can have hope and they can dream," he said.

In January, 40 Year 8 and 9 students spent a week at the Hillary Outdoors Education Centre.

Backhouse said the dreamers were given the opportunity to go back to the camp again this year thanks to Hillary Outdoors.

He said the students who went on the January camp learned valuable lessons.

"The stories that came back from our navigators were quite funny. For example there was an activity where they had to build a raft and travel up stream and the kids were split into teams.

"There was one team lagging at the back and they weren't using teamwork. They were moaning and arguing and I just think even though some people might have viewed that as a problem, it's such a great lesson that if you want to get somewhere you've actually got to work together."

Tikipunga High School students Maia Harris, Tila Matthews and Syleste Rangi work the cafe at last weekend's Magnolia Gardens Fundraiser. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Backhouse said the Otago Central Rail Trail trip has been sponsored by Nick White from Luxury Rail Trail Tours and Tiger Hill Lodge. The students only need to raise enough money to get down there.

Backhouse hoped the trip would teach them life long skills.

"There's the physical challenge and endurance and perseverance it's going to take to get through that activity and that's just a really direct parallel to what life is like really.

"School is damn hard. When you get to NCEA or you feel like giving up on school or your education, sometimes you just have to keep on putting one foot in front of the other."

Backhouse said the students would also be visiting the University of Otago.

* The Magnolia Gardens Fundraiser will be held from 10am to 4pm tomorrow and Sunday at 37 Proctor Rd, Poroti. Entry is $5 (cash only).