TODAY

• Poetry in the Cave, 6pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• RetroTones feat. Sharmel Cook Music, 4pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Acoustic Jam Nights, 5.30pm, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Live Music From WiEkko, 6pm-9pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Shoe School 1 Day Sneaker Workshops, 10am-5pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• Shoe School 1 Day Sneaker Workshops, 10am-5pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Dreams The Fleetwood Mac Experience, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Fullers GreatSights Bay of Islands Beast, 11am-4.30pm, Bay of Islands 69 Marsden Road, Paihia, Northland.

• Morepork Presents: Pig vs Shark Round 3, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Montage Band on Butters Main Stage, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Live Music From Scarlet Fever, 8.30pm-11.30pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Poroti Magnolia Gardens Open Days, 10am-4pm, 37 Proctor Rd, Poroti, Maungatapere, Northland.

SUNDAY

• Tikipunga COMMUNITY Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Poroti Magnolia Gardens Open Days, 10am-4pm, 37 Proctor Rd, Poroti , Maungatapere, Northland.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-1.30pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

•Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Sunday Jammers, 6pm-10pm, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• The Paihia Famous Jam/Open Mic Night, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

•Dare to Devise, 6pm-9.30pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Reducing Our Household Rubbish: The Zero Waste Approach, 2pm-4pm, Dargaville Scout Hall 23 Onslow St, Dargaville, Northland.

COMING UP

• Zumba Fitness Class, Monday, Augus 26 and Tuesday, August 27, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Cnr Boswell and Grant streets, Kamo, Whangārei.

• Return to Wholeness, Monday, August 26, 9am, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday, August 26, 6pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Teen Yoga and Mindfulness, Monday, August 26, 4pm, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Zumba with Cecile, Monday, August 26, 9.30am-10.30am, Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Shared Lunch, Tuesday, August 27, 12pm-1pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Reducing Our Household Rubbish: The Zero Waste Approach, Tuesday, August 27, 12pm-1pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Bank St Yoga, Tuesday, August 27, 5.15pm-6.30pm, Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu 151 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Art Classes for Total Beginners 2019, Tuesday, August 27, 10am, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, Maungaturoto, Kaipara.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, August 27, 1pm, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• RBN:Ian Williams, Feeding the world's population sustainably, Wednesday, August 28, 5.30pm-7pm, Barge Showgrounds Events Centre, Maunu Rd, State Highway 14, Whangārei.

• Northland Youth Summit Arts Festival 2019, Wednesday, August 28 to Friday, August 30, 9am, Te Ahu Centre, Cnr Matthews Ave & South Rd, Kaitaia, Far North.

• August Schmaugust, Thursday, August 29, 7.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Thirsty Thursday Jam Night, Thursday, August 29, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Reducing Our Household Rubbish: The Zero Waste Approach, Thursday, August 29, 6.30pm-9pm, Brewed As Collective, 14/7 Wood St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

*Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz