A 200-year-old doll which is part of a precious Unesco listed collection has been stolen from Waipū Museum.

Staff were working at the museum on Monday when the 40cm high doll was removed from a glass dome where it was on display as part of the Scottish Migration collection.

Museum manager Fiona Mohr said the first staff new the doll had disappeared was when they discovered a clump of blonde hair on the floor.

"This doll is a very significant part of the collection and it's gut wrenching to have her stolen like this."

A photo of the stolen doll which is part of a Unesco listed collection at Waipu Museum. Photo / John Stone

Mohr said removing the doll would have meant someone lying on the floor and pulling her through a small gap in the bottom of the glass dome.

The collection was recognised by Unesco in 2016 and the collection documents a significant microcosm of international migration from Scotland to Nova Scotia, to Australia, and to New Zealand, reflecting the spread of the British Empire of the time, and the movement of its people.

It is thought the doll had made the entire journey before ending up in Waipū.

Mohr said staff had noticed a couple behaving suspiciously at the museum on Monday.

Police had been notified of the theft but Mohr appealed to those who had taken the doll to return it no questions asked.

"They could just leave it at the font door. Please just return the doll intact, that's all we ask."

Mohr said there would not be a great market for the doll but it was significant as part of the collection.

She had alerted some antique dealers already and posted to various Facebook pages to raise awareness.