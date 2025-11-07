“It makes you more mindful about how you’re using your kai.
“If I don’t plan it out, I notice my finances go a bit crazy. It’s too easy to over-spend.”
The Commerce Commission’s Annual Grocery Report, released in August, found New Zealanders paid 3% more for their groceries in 2023 than the OECD average.
The Grocery Action Group, whichformed in January 2024 to address the market failure in the New Zealand supermarket sector, said nothing has changed for Kiwi shoppers amid rising food prices at supermarkets.
Kerikeri’s Monica Welch, who provides food for struggling families through her charity Finkk (Families in Need Kerikeri), said families were “going without a lot”.
She said two solo mums who recently popped over to pick up some food “squealed with excitement” when they saw butter and eggs.
“A good 20 families” she knew had turned to milk powder because “it’s cheaper and it makes way more than normal milk”.
“Dairy in particular is a biggie, and meat,” Welch said.
“You used to be able to live off mince and sausages, but they’re expensive too.
“They’re going without because they just can’t afford it – the numbers don’t stack up.”