The Robinson family are from front left: Sharon Cole, Jacqui Cole, Joan Robinson, Peter Robinson, Annie Johnston, Pauline Erceg, Sam Johnston, Cole Johnston. Back from left: Murray Cole, Dallas Erceg, Paul Erceg, Max Cole, Alan "AJ" Johnston, Tom Taylor.
A “truly legendary Northland business family” running Whangārei companies for more than 50 years is the first family to be inducted into The Northern AdvocateBusiness Hall of Fame.
The Robinson family includes three generations actively involved in the running of Robinson Asphalt and Greenfingers Growing Mixes.
Now, the next generation has taken ownership shares, including Annie and AJ’s sons Cole and Sam Johnston, Tom Taylor – who is the partner of their niece Jacqui Cole – and Sam Cowan, who is not related.
Annie said she is very proud of the new leadership team, as well as all 55 staff who do a “stellar” job in the civil and landscape company.
Relationships is one of Robinson Asphalts’ key values, alongside integrity, commitment, attitude and excellence, and most customers are repeat, she said.
At Greenfingers, the Robinsons’ daughter Sharon Cole has been involved virtually from the start, learning how to drive the loaders and run the bark mill on weekends while still at school.
She also helped manage a garden centre, The Brick Works, which operated for some time at Greenfingers’ Te Kamo site.
Now Sharon and her husband Murray Cole own and run Greenfingers, with their son Max also working at and part-owning the business.
The family ties do not stop there, with the 20 staff including daughter Jacqui Cole, brother-in-law Paul Erceg and his son Dallas, plus many other non-related staff who have repeatedly come back, she said.
“With family comes trust and we’re a very trustworthy bunch,” Sharon said.
Greenfingers specialises in crushing and grading bark into a landscaping product, plus creating growing media for everyone from large orchards to family gardeners.
Sharon said the company has 15,000 loyal customers, some going back all the way to when she first started there aged 18.
Like Robinson Asphalts, Greenfingers has helped sponsor many school and kindergarten playgrounds, alongside many other charities like Kamo Rugby and Kidney Kids.
Peter Robinson said he always envisaged his family getting involved in his businesses in some form but had no idea it would work out quite the way it has.
Despite being 87, it is clear the words “slowing down” aren’t part of his vocabulary and he continues to be driven by a desire to achieve and stay busy.
Peter and Joan Robinson own and run self-storage business Robinsons Storage in Te Kamo.
While running Robinson Asphalt and Greenfingers Growing Mixes, the couple also renovated a historic villa, Playstead Homestead, which they moved from the site of Forum North to their Mangatapere block in 1974.
They also ran persimmon and avocado orchards from the block, plus a Romney sheep stud, alongside raising their family and nine horses.
After selling Robinson Asphalt, Peter started a new company, Turfcare Services, which took him and Joan as far as Pitcairn Island, to help build its prison in the early 2000s.