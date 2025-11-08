Advertisement
Home / Northern Advocate

Robinson family, who helped pave Whangārei, honoured in Business Hall of Fame

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

The Robinson family are from front left: Sharon Cole, Jacqui Cole, Joan Robinson, Peter Robinson, Annie Johnston, Pauline Erceg, Sam Johnston, Cole Johnston. Back from left: Murray Cole, Dallas Erceg, Paul Erceg, Max Cole, Alan "AJ" Johnston, Tom Taylor.

A “truly legendary Northland business family” running Whangārei companies for more than 50 years is the first family to be inducted into The Northern Advocate Business Hall of Fame.

The Robinson family includes three generations actively involved in the running of Robinson Asphalt and Greenfingers Growing Mixes.

The family was

