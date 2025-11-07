Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Opinion
Home / Northern Advocate / Opinion

Investing in our water safety will save lives – John Wansbone

Opinion by
Northern Advocate
4 mins to read
John Wansbone is the chief executive of Sport Northland, a born-and-bred Northlander and a passionate supporter of play, active recreation and sport to improve health and wellbeing outcomes.

Let’s ensure every child in Northland continues to have the opportunity to learn, grow, and stay safe in the water. Photo / 123rf

Let’s ensure every child in Northland continues to have the opportunity to learn, grow, and stay safe in the water. Photo / 123rf

There’s something special about a Northland summer. With our stunning rivers, lakes and beaches, many of us look forward to spending the warmer months in and around the water.

As we embrace the joys of summer, Water Safety Month serves as a timely reminder that our deep connection to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save