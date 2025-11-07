Teachers also receive professional development, and schools are supported to sustain their own swim-to-survive initiatives.

The impact of the WaterSafe programme is undeniable with increased confidence, resilience and capability of tamariki, parents and teachers.

John Wansbone is the chief executive of Sport Northland.

Last year 8815 tamariki in Northland attended water safety education classes, an increase of nearly 10% on the previous year. Most significantly, the programme contributed to zero drownings among five to 13-year-olds in Northland last year, a powerful testament to the programme’s effectiveness and importance.

This success would not be possible without the invaluable support of our agency partners and funders.

These organisations have not only provided essential financial backing but have also been passionate advocates for water safety across our communities.

A special acknowledgement goes to Top Energy, whose unwavering support of the Top Energy WaterSafe Programme in the Far North spans over 28 years.

This enduring partnership is testament to their deep commitment to community wellbeing and public safety.

But nationally, risks are starting to emerge with government agencies questioning who is responsible for drowning prevention.

Earlier this week, ACC announced it will cease its $1.1 million annual funding to Water Safety NZ from 2026. Water Safety NZ in turn funds Sport Northland to deliver the WaterSafe programmes. While we are fortunate to have additional local support, the loss of national funding would significantly jeopardise programme delivery, potentially leaving our tamariki without the skills to stay safe in our rivers, lakes and oceans.

I am a strong supporter of ACC and the many outstanding injury prevention programmes it delivers.

However, ACC’s reported rationale that they are not seeing a return on their investment with the number of drownings plateauing, fails to account for the many lives this funding has saved over the years.

In 1985, New Zealand recorded 163 drowning deaths. Over the past decade, the annual average has dropped to 86. That progress is no accident.

According to Water Safety NZ, drowning is the leading cause of recreational death in New Zealand, and the third highest cause of accidental death.

In 2024, Northland recorded eight drowning fatalities, accounting for 11% of the national total. While slightly below our 10-year average of 9.7%, this still represents a per capita drowning rate of 4.1 deaths per 100,000 people, one of the highest in the country.

Water Safety NZ is now calling on ministers and government agencies to step in and ensure this life saving work continues. The question is simple but urgent. If drowning prevention is no longer ACC’s responsibility, then whose is it?

As a region surrounded by water, Northland must be at the forefront of this conversation. We see the impact of these programmes every day, in the confidence of a child who learns to float, in the relief of a parent who knows their child is safe and in the strength of communities that rally to protect their own.

Water Safety Month is a time to celebrate the progress we’ve made but also to reflect on what’s at stake.

Let’s ensure every child in Northland continues to have the opportunity to learn, grow and stay safe in the water.